July 30, 1941 – Aug. 8, 2019

Carl William Holm, 78, passed away Aug. 8, 2019, suddenly at a son’s residence in LaVerkin, Utah.

He was born July 30, 1941, in Salt Lake City to Carl Otto Nathaniel and Majorie Ruth Morrison Holm.

In his childhood, he lived in many places, including Salt Lake, Widstoe, Hildale and St. George. He also lived in Phoenix, Arizona, after the 1953 raid on Short Creek. He was a farmer and truck driver. He raised his family in Salt Lake City and Idaho at the Big Butte ranch and finally in Colorado City, Arizona.

He loved his children and taught them to “Choose the Right.” He loved including them in his business endeavors so he could be close and spend time with them.

He was his father’s first child and was willing to help any way that he could with his many siblings he truly loved and yearned for.

He was a very cheerful person and was very close to God. He always tried to look on the sunny side of life and would often joke and tease, just to get a smile out of others.

He leaves behind 33 children and over 250 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Apple Valley Ward Chapel, 274 S. 100 West, Hurricane, Utah. There will be a viewing Friday, Aug. 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah, and Saturday prior to services from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Chapel. Interment will take place in the Isaac Carling Memorial Park, Colorado City, Arizona.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.