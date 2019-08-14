TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

August 14, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | August 16 – August 18

  • Friday, 1-5 p.m. | The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 2 p.m. | Hamlet | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Newsies | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Macbeth | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Disney’s The Little Mermaid | Admission: Various | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia LUAU | Admission: $49.00 | Location: OC Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
  • Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | The Sound of Music | Admission: Various | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | Movie in the Park – How to Train Your Dragon 3 | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Midwifery For The People | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 1332 N. 625 West No. 2, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | RSQ Kitten & Puppy Palooza! | Admission: Free | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Relationship Remedies | Admission: $15 | Location: 2304 Rustic Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | FAMILY FUN FEST POOL PARTY  | Admission: Free to residents | Location: Coral Canyon HOA, 3150 E. Grasslands Parkway, Washington.
  • Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Southern Utah Chapter: Luau & Swim Party | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center, Washington.
  • Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Back2School Bash | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

  • Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | Safety Orange Live | Admission: No cover | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Christopher Ryan | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m. | August Showcase | Admission: Free | Location: Blankets and Brews, St. George House Shows.
  • Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Live Music by Lottie | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Sunday, 1:15-3:15 p.m. | Christopher Ryan – Songs and Stories at Affogato West | Admission: No cover | Location: Affogato West, St. George.

  • Friday, 10 a.m. | Little Feminist Book Club aka Lit Wits | Admission: Free | Location: The Book Bungalow, 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free Co-Working & Fashion Show Friday! | Admission: Free | Location: The Society Center, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 2-9 p.m. | Freshman Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Hurricane DQ ASL Social Night | Admission: Free | Location: Dairy Queen, 1022 W. State St., Hurricane.
  • Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. | Justin Alexander Trunk Show | Admission: Free | Location: Bell Tower Bridal and Boutique, 1386 E. 100 South, Suite H, St. George.
  • Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Watermelon Bust | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Football, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Teen Glow Party | Admission: $10 | Location: Washington City Community Center, Washington.

