TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Weekend events | August 16 – August 18
Art
- Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Colley Whisson 4-day Workshop | Admission: $650 | Location: Illume Gallery of Fine Art, 29 W. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arts & Crafts Bazaar : Grenada West Indies | Admission: Free | Location: Grenada Craft Center, Kirani James Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | DIY Recycled Paper African Beads with DiversiTEACH | Admission: $2 | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. | Yarn Painting | Admission: $40 | Location: And Yarn, 909 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ Guru’s Sports Bar & Grill | Admission: $35 | Location: 1091 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Couch to Canvas Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 4-6 p.m. | Campus to Community Expo | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Career Services, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Utah CFP Class | Admission: $35 | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Free Estate Planning Seminar | Admission: Free | Location: Calvary Chapel, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. | Free Ladies Concealed Carry Class | Admission: Free | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 North, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. | DCM Seminar: Should You Feed Your Pet Grain Free? | Admission: Free | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-9 p.m. | Unwritten: Life Illuminated | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Childbirth Education Classes | Admission: $125 | Location: 150 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 1-5 p.m. | The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 2 p.m. | Hamlet | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Newsies | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Macbeth | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Disney’s The Little Mermaid | Admission: Various | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia LUAU | Admission: $49.00 | Location: OC Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | The Sound of Music | Admission: Various | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | Movie in the Park – How to Train Your Dragon 3 | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
Family
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Midwifery For The People | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 1332 N. 625 West No. 2, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | RSQ Kitten & Puppy Palooza! | Admission: Free | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Relationship Remedies | Admission: $15 | Location: 2304 Rustic Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | FAMILY FUN FEST POOL PARTY | Admission: Free to residents | Location: Coral Canyon HOA, 3150 E. Grasslands Parkway, Washington.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Southern Utah Chapter: Luau & Swim Party | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center, Washington.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Back2School Bash | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
Foods/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 4-9 p.m. | Slow Roasted Prime Rib | Admission: $21.99 plus gratuity | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Romanian Point Lace | Admission: $85 | Location: And Yarn, 909 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | The Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | St. George Weaving Studio at Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Customer Appreciation BBQ | Admission: Free | Location: Retro Fitness, 929 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday 11 a.m to 3 p.m. | Annie Sloan BYOP/Kitchen Cabinets Workshop | Admission: $85 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Women Get the Vote Brunch! | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Safety Orange Live | Admission: No cover | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Christopher Ryan | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m. | August Showcase | Admission: Free | Location: Blankets and Brews, St. George House Shows.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Live Music by Lottie | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 1:15-3:15 p.m. | Christopher Ryan – Songs and Stories at Affogato West | Admission: No cover | Location: Affogato West, St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Little Feminist Book Club aka Lit Wits | Admission: Free | Location: The Book Bungalow, 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free Co-Working & Fashion Show Friday! | Admission: Free | Location: The Society Center, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday, 2-9 p.m. | Freshman Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Hurricane DQ ASL Social Night | Admission: Free | Location: Dairy Queen, 1022 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. | Justin Alexander Trunk Show | Admission: Free | Location: Bell Tower Bridal and Boutique, 1386 E. 100 South, Suite H, St. George.
- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Watermelon Bust | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Football, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Teen Glow Party | Admission: $10 | Location: Washington City Community Center, Washington.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $25 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Yoga in The Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort sponsored by Granogi | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 a.m. | Summer Golf Tournaments | Admission: $69.99 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Cedar City Fire Road 100 K | Admission: $119 | Location: Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Yoga at the Market | Admission: Free | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | Summer Star Parties at Cedar Breaks NM | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Bhangra Dance | Admission: Donation | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
