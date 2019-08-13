St. George Police seek help identifying man in connection with laundromat burglary

Police are seeking help identifying a man seen entering Dixie Spin in connection with a burglary, St. George, Utah, Aug. 12, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man possibly involved in a burglary on Monday.

The man was caught on camera inside of the Dixie Spin Laundromat on 1028 E. Tabernacle Street the same night that the business was reportedly burglarized.

“We’re not necessarily saying this person committed the burglary, but we would like to talk to him and get information,” St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The man was seen entering the building wearing tan coveralls, a black hat and a blue bandanna over his face. He was also carrying a black bag. Atkin said police noticed that it appeared that some words on the coveralls had been taped over, potentially the name of a business.

“We’re just looking to identify him or if anyone recognized the overalls because it looks like he’s taped off some kind of names or initials on the back … Clearly, he’s covering something up,” she said. “We would love that information.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Josh Wilson at 435-627-4317 and reference incident No. 19P018908.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.