James Arthur Boston, 88, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019. He was born on April 6, 1931, in Woodburn, Iowa, to Lola Ellen Simmons and Clarence R Boston. He married Julia Ledgway on March 11, 1961, in Casper, Wyoming.

Jim was raised and went to school in the Manville, Wyoming, area with his two sisters and two brothers. He worked 30 years for the Wyoming Highway Department in Casper from which he retired to Colorado and then Utah. He coached women’s softball in Casper and was active in youth baseball. He will be remembered for his integrity, honesty and hard work; a great father, loving husband and good friend.

He is survived by his wife: Julia of St. George, Utah: sons, Darrin (Sheri) Boston of Ridgecrest, California and Cory Boston of Casper, Wyoming; sibling, Anna Mae Boston; and grandchildren, Jessica, Jordan, and Joshua.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your preferred charity.