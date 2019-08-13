Aug. 16, 1938 – Aug. 6, 2019

Harry Eugene Harvey passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born on Aug. 16, 1938, in Conrad, Montana, to Harry and Ruby Harvey.

He spent most of his youth in Sunburst, Montana, where he graduated high school. He then went on to attend Montana State College where he majored in Chemical Engineering. He quickly advanced in his career, taking his starting position into management within the first year. He remained in management, primarily in Hazard Analysis for the rest of his career.

He married the love of his life, Sue Coles, where it was love at first sight. He helped raise their 10 kids, coaching little league and supporting them in their many activities. His family was his favorite hobby. Watching sports was a close second. He loved to tell jokes and always had one ready to share.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry William Harvey and Ruby Mollie Darner; and by his loving wife, Sue Coles Harvey. He is survived by his 10 kids: Karen (Dave) Davis, Pam (Randy) Opeikens, Carolyn (Todd) Norton, Bill (Cyndi) Harvey, Annette Harvey, Steve (Susan) Harvey, Robert (Darcie) Harvey, Linda (Asim) Kovacevic, Debbie (Brandon) Moore, and Patty (Bruce) Hedges; along with 32 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids.

He was a wonderful, loving patriarch of his family and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday prior to services from 1:30-2:15 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.