Unknown vehicle cuts in front of Jeep, causing rollover and subsequent injuries to driver

ST. GEORGE — The Washington City Police Department is investigating an unknown vehicle’s involvement in a single vehicle rollover in Washington early Tuesday morning.

Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz told St. George News that a woman driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Buena Vista Boulevard when a vehicle cut in front of her before turning left onto Calle Del Sol, according to a witness who was working in a nearby building.

In an effort to avoid a collision, the woman swerved and lost control of her vehicle, the witness said. Ultimately, the vehicle ended up rolling into the landscape area in front of Anasazi Stone, striking a road sign before resting on its top.

Klotz said officers have yet to get a statement from the woman as she was not “coherent enough to interview on scene” and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance. It is unknown if the driver was wearing her seat belt.

The witness was not able to provide any information on the other vehicle involved, but Klotz said an investigation is ongoing and possible surveillance exists.

With the start of school, there is an increased number of cars on the road, especially in the early morning. Klotz said drivers need to be mindful of school times and school zones, adding that most of the recent accidents in Washington City have been caused by distracted driving and speed.

“We would just request that everybody be cautious and be observant. Slow down.”

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.