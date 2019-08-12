Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

In this July 30, 2018, file photo, firefighters control the Tollgate Canyon fire as it burns near Wanship, Utah | Photo courtesy of Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11.

ST. GEORGE — A man wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the parking lot of an LDS chapel two weeks ago was arrested by two bike patrol officers at the Washington County Fair Saturday night.

SALT LAKE CITY — Imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs has reportedly had a mental breakdown, lawyers suggested in court documents obtained by FOX 13.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As America’s opioid crisis spiraled into a fentanyl epidemic, prosecutors say one young Utah man made himself a drug kingpin by creating counterfeit prescription painkillers laced with the deadly drug and mailing them to homes across the United States.

ST. GEORGE — Fire departments from three states are fighting a lightning-caused fire burning 25 miles southwest of St. George in the Frehner Canyon area near Littlefield, Arizona.

ST. GEORGE — Republican Utah Congressman Chris Stewart said he is against the idea of a visitor limit at Zion National Park following a meeting with local and Washington D.C. officials this week.

