Missing man found dead at Lake Powell

Lake Powell in Grand Canyon National Recreation Area, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

PAGE, Ariz. – The body of a man who was reported missing was recovered from Lake Powell Sunday.

Rangers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received the missing person report at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release issued by the National Park Service. The man, 33-year-old Albert Shortman of Cow Springs, Arizona, was last heard from at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday.

Responding emergency personnel from the National Park Service, the Glen Canyon Dive Team and Utah State Parks conducted a land and water search in the Wahweap Swim Beach area on Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. Shortman was found dead near the Swim Beach from an apparent drowning, according to the news release.

After being pronounced dead at the scene by the Coconino County Medical Examiner, Shortman’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff, Arizona, for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. Personnel from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist at the scene Sunday.

