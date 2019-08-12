Primary Election Day: Where to drop off your ballot or vote by machine

A sign directs voters to the ballot in Southern Utah, Aug. 11, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Citizens in Southern Utah will have the opportunity to vote in Tuesday’s primary election to help determine which municipal candidates will advance to November’s general election.

In some of the larger municipalities in Southern Utah, eight or more candidates have stepped into the races where two or three council seats are up for grabs this year, such as St. George and Cedar City.

Among the candidates are incumbents running for reelection, while others are stepping down and making way for new blood.

Candidate forums and “meet and greet” events have been held in various municipalities prior to Tuesday’s primary election, including St. George, Cedar City, Springdale and others.

The purpose of the primary election is to reduce the field of candidates down to those most favored by voters, narrowing the ballot for the general election in November.

In a change from previous years, St. George has moved to a voting-by-mail system, which was adopted by Washington County and Washington City the year prior. County officials have credited mail-in ballots for playing a part in a “huge and historic increase” in voter turnout in the 2018 midterms.

Mail-in ballots are also considered more convenient, as voters can mail them or drop them into designated drop boxes instead of standing in line to cast a vote on a machine.

If mailed, ballots must be postmarked or otherwise marked as received by the post office no later than one day prior to the election.

For those who haven’t mailed or turned in their ballots yet, they can be dropped off at a vote center on Tuesday. Citizens preferring to cast a ballot on a physical voting machine can also do so at the vote centers. The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vote center locations

St. George

Santa Clara Branch Library – 1099 Lava Flow Drive.

Washington County Administrative Building – 197 East Tabernacle Street.

Dixie Convention Center – 1835 S. Convention Center Drive.

South Mountain Community Church – 3158 E. 2000 South.

Washington City

Washington City Branch Library – 220 N. 300 East.

South Mountain Community Church – 3158 E. 2000 South.

Hurricane

Hurricane Community Center – 63 S. 100 West.

Ivins and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Library – 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.

Iron County

Iron County Courthouse – 68 S. 100 East, Parowan.

Cedar City Council Chambers – 10 N. Main Street, Cedar City.

Enoch City Offices – 900 E. Midvalley Road, Enoch.

