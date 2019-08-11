5 occupants injured after three-car collision entering Gorge

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Early Sunday evening, two women were transported to the hospital after a three-car collision on the border of Utah and Arizona.

State trooper Thomas Callister with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said traffic traveling north through the gorge was backed up for about three miles due to construction. An 86-year-old woman was driving a white Subaru Forester on Interstate 15 near mile marker 10 when she failed to see that traffic had stopped.

The Subaru collided with a red Kia Sportage at highway speeds before striking a white Lexus SUV.

The driver of the Subaru and her passenger were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center where the 86-year-old woman was treated for a broken arm and her passenger was treated for minor injuries, Callister said. The at-fault driver is an Idaho resident and was returning to Idaho.

The husband and wife in the Kia sustained minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital. Neither the mother nor the daughter in the Lexus were transported to the hospital, but the mother also sustained minor injuries.

According to Callister, I-15 sees the most traffic on Sundays and construction in the gorge has created significant backups for northbound and southbound lanes.

“We need the public to pay attention to the signs,” he said. “We need people to just slow down and be patient, especially as they get into the backup because we’ve had tempers flare as well.”

In addition, drivers should consider alternative routes, such as Old Highway 91, on the weekends, Callister said.

All three cars were disabled and towed from the scene. The driver of the Subaru was issued a citation for speeding.

This report is based on statements from police and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

