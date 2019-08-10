Amateur MMA fighters set to battle at ‘Mayhem in Mesquite XVII’; tickets on sale now

MESQUITE, Nev. — Get ready for amateur mixed martial arts fighters from around the region to battle it out and find out who really is tough enough.

Mesquite Gaming presents their first mixed martial arts (MMA) amateur fighting championship event of 2019, “Mayhem in Mesquite XVII,” on Saturday, Aug. 17, at CasaBlanca Resort and Casino.

In partnership with Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA, the fight card will feature fighters from gyms in surrounding areas, including Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California.

The fun-filled weekend will kick off Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. with weigh-ins in the Grand Ballroom and live remotes featuring 99.9 KONY Country, The Hawk 95.9 , 96X and Juan 106. Following the weigh-ins at 8:30 p.m., a Masters of Puppets Tribute to Metallica concert will take place in the CasaBlanca Showroom.

The following night, the CasaBlanca Event Center will open their doors at 6 p.m. and fights will begin at 7 p.m.

Once the main event is over, the official Mayhem in Mesquite after-party will begin at 10 p.m. with DJ Jimmy Z in the CasaBlanca Showroom.

General Admission tickets are $15 and VIP seating tickets, with quick access to bar and cocktail service, are $30.

To purchase tickets or for more information on “Mayhem in Mesquite XVII,” click here or call 800-585-3737. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.

For additional information, please visit the Mesquite Gaming website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Tuff-N-Uff

A 24-year-old combat sports organization, the Las Vegas-based Tuff-N-Uff presents the best amateur MMA action in the nation. It has given rise to some of the biggest stars in the sport today, including UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, as well UFC and Strikeforce veteran Ryan Couture, UFC welterweight Alan Jouban and UFC Light Heavyweight Khalil Rountree.

Tuff-N-Uff celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 7, 2014, with over 15,000 fans in a sold-out live event inside the Thomas and Mack Center. Tuff-N-Uff is committed to growing the sport of MMA and building the “Future Stars of MMA.”

Event details

What: “Mayhem in Mesquite XVII,” an evening of mixed martial arts fights.

“Mayhem in Mesquite XVII,” an evening of mixed martial arts fights. When: Saturday, Aug.17 at 7 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. MDT). Doors open at 6 p.m. PDT.

Saturday, Aug.17 at 7 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. MDT). Doors open at 6 p.m. PDT. Where: CasaBlanca Events Center at CasaBlanca Resort, Mesquite, Nevada. Click here for map.

CasaBlanca Events Center at CasaBlanca Resort, Mesquite, Nevada. Click here for map. Cost: General admission tickets are $15 and VIP seating starts at $30. Click here to order tickets online.

•S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T•

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews