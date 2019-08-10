New Port of Subs location opens in St. George

Written by Mori Kessler
August 10, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Port of Subs is opening a second location in St. George Aug. 21 on Brigham Road.

A sandwich being made for at the the new Port of Subs restaurant on Brigham Road in St. George, Utah, Aug. 7, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler. St. George News

The new location is part of a commercial and residential development that has sprouted up over the last 18 months in front of Desert Hills High School. It also positions the new sandwich ship near Little Valley, one of the fastest developing parts of the St. George area.

Being by the high school, and in the middle of new and incoming development, are among the reasons franchise owner Randy Morrison decided to expand operations to the southern part of the city, said Sarah Stockton, Port of Subs area supervisor.

“Our St. George Boulevard store is popular with the university and communities on the north side of town and the East Brigham and Thunder Road location will make it more convenient for Bloomington Hills and Desert Hills families…”

Some points that Stockton and franchise marketing director Karen Post said made the new location unique is the addition of “Sipsantiy,” which offers mixed soft drinks.

“There’s nothing like that on this side of town and there’s a big market for that, so we thought it was a real good choice to come over here.” Post said.

The new location also sports a drive-thru.

There have been challenges related to the new location, but nothing especially major, Stockton said. There were some initial delays opening the location due to the permitting process, but those issues have since been resolved.

The interior of the new Port of Subs restaurant on Brigham Road in St. George, Utah, Aug. 7, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler. St. George News

“There aren’t that many restaurants out there and it’s been hard getting the word out.” Stockton said.

In the four months since opening, the staff at the sandwich shop has grown to 16 employees who have had the summer to practice the art of sandwich-making.

The original Port of Subs opened in Sparks, Nevada, in 1972. The franchise has since grown to include over 140 restaurants in seven Western states.

