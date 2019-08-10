Mary Stafford

June 9,1939 – Aug. 9,2019

Mary June Stafford passed away at 80 years old on August 9th, 2019. She was born on June 9th of 1939 in Farmington, New Mexico to Paul and Elva Jensen Palmer.

Mary had a love for collecting jewelry and Native American art as well as riding horses, doll making and playing card games. She spent many years sharing her talents in sewing and quilting: she was able to make an individual quilt for each of her posterity. Most of all, she loved her family and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

In addition to raising six children on her own, and battling many health trials in her later years, she was able to emit an empowering example of faith, patience, perseverance and humor amidst it all. She leaves a lasting legacy of unconditional love to all who were privileged to know her.

She is survived by her siblings: William Palmer, Elvalynn Van Rensburg, and Sally Hatchet; her children: Todd Maxwell Stafford, Jill Lynne Stafford Jackson, Lisa Marie Stafford Clements, Kirk Alan Stafford and Anthony Daniel Stafford. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Steven Bennett Stafford. Mary was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and soon to be five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hurricane 23rd Ward Chapel, 320 North 3400 West, Hurricane, Utah. A visitation will be held Monday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.