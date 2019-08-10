Enterprise putting final touches on improvements to community park

ENTERPRISE — Dozens of volunteers turned out in force on Saturday, Aug. 3, to help put the finishing touches on various improvements to Enterprise’s community park.

Wielding shovels, rakes, hoes and other tools, residents young and old alike helped spread tons of landscaping rock, in addition to pulling weeds and various other tasks.

Enterprise City Council member Jared Holt, who helps oversee parks development as part of his role on the council, said approximately 125 people showed up for last Saturday’s service project, with many of them staying approximately four hours until it wrapped up just after noon.

“We expect to finish spreading most of the rock in the whole park today with volunteer help,” Holt said.

More than 770 tons of landscaping rock, or 37 large truckloads, ended up being spread out by the volunteers. The rock was donated and hauled to the site by the Sherwood and Winell Bracken family.

The multi-phase project, which has been about three-and-a-half years in the making, is expected to be completed soon. The official groundbreaking was March 31, 2017, when the ground was fully covered with snow. Although the park didn’t end up receiving the USA Today “Thriving Community” grant Enterprise officials were seeking at the time, multiple grants from various sources did end up funding different aspects of the project, Holt said.

“We matched some of those grants either with funds and certainly with volunteer labor,” he said. “That’s how we’ve been able to make the project work.”

Holt said an estimated 1,000 volunteers have helped at some point along the way, with volunteer labor being used in almost every part of the project.

“A lot of different people have contributed in different ways, using their talents and skills,” he said, adding that in most cases, paid skilled laborers came in to apply the final touches.

Among the park’s various improvements include a new 3,500 square foot community building which was partially funded via a $50,000 grant from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation. The facility may be rented out for events such as wedding receptions. The artwork of 800 local schoolchildren is featured on the square ceramic tiles used on interior walls of the building.

Two new outdoor tennis courts were also constructed, partially funded through a $20,000 facility assistance grant from the United States Tennis Association.

“We call it a technical grant, which means our engineers look at all the technical aspects of the courts to make sure that they meet industry standards,” Lynne Schachte of the USTA told St. George News.

Additional funding for the courts also came from the Washington County School District so that the Enterprise High School Wolves could begin competing in 2A tennis, Holt said. Additional lines were also painted on the courts for a youth tennis program.

The city has also applied for a $10,000 grant from the Utah Community Forestry Partnership to help fund the planting of 80 new trees in the park.

A new indoor basketball court is located in the northeast portion of the park, which also has the ability to host volleyball and pickleball games.

A splash pad with various water features has been installed just north of the community building, providing a fun play area for kids seeking to cool off. It’s next to an adjacent children’s playground with a climbing apparatus and a slide. The play area is also bordered by a short climbing wall that will include handholds.

More than one mile of paved walking paths now run through the park, in various loops and trails. The project was funded in part by a $150,000 grant from the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, with matching funds provided by Enterprise City, Holt said.

Tara McKee, program manager for the state Outdoor Recreation office, said the grants awarded through the program, officially known as Utah Outdoor Recreation Grants, typically provide funding for projects that enhance recreational opportunities and amenities in communities throughout the state.

“The grant is meant to help communities build new infrastructure such as trails, trail infrastructure, water recreation infrastructure, archery ranges and much more,” McKee said. “The access to the outdoor recreation amenities will enhance the quality of life for local residents and can also draw visitation.”

Holt said the entire community is invited to attend a free Sept. 14 celebration, which will be a Hawaiian style luau, complete with kalua roast pig and all the trimmings. There will also be authentic Hawaiian entertainment, starting at 4 p.m., with food being served at 6 p.m.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

