Polygamist leader Warren Jeffs reportedly had a mental breakdown, lawyers say in court docs

Composite image of Warren Jeffs, Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 15, 2010 | AP photo by Trent Nelson, Pool, File photo, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs has reportedly had a mental breakdown, lawyers suggested in court documents obtained by FOX 13.

In a lawsuit by a woman known only in court documents as “R.H.” alleging “ritualistic sex abuse,” attorneys are arguing over whether the Fundamentalist LDS Church leader should be forced to give a deposition. Attorneys for the United Effort Plan Trust, which controls land in Hildale, Utah; and Colorado City, Ariz., say it would be a “waste of time.”

“Taking the deposition of Warren Jeffs would most likely be a futile exercise. The Trust has received reports that Warren Jeffs has suffered a mental breakdown, and there seems to be a high likelihood that Warren Jeffs is not mentally competent to provide admissible testimony. Until the mental state of Warren Jeffs is known, and he has been cleared as competent to testify, it makes no sense to waste resources in a futile deposition attempt,” attorney Zachary Shields wrote.

Attorneys for the woman have argued Jeffs’ testimony is necessary for their case. They questioned the accusations about Jeffs’ mental state.

“Ironically, Defendants assert that Warren Jeffs has had a mental breakdown, yet provide the court with no evidence or factual support for such assertion. Any such objection can be made by Warren Jeffs, not the UEP Trust,” R.H.’s attorney Alan Mortensen wrote.

A St. George judge has scheduled a hearing later this month to decide whether to force Jeffs to give a deposition.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station