Man in jail for allegedly stealing valuable coins from Roosevelt City residence

Stock image by PattiLabelle/iSTock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A local man awaiting sentencing in jail now faces two second-degree felony charges out of Duchesne County after a warrant issued in June made its way to Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The LaVerkin man, 26-year-old Tyjobe McCrone, who is currently in jail on a local case, is now facing a $20,000 warrant issued out of Duchesne County on two second-degree felony charges, including burglary of a dwelling and theft.

The warrant was issued in connection with an incident reported in May when detectives were called in to investigate a burglary in which a valuable coin collection was allegedly taken from a residence in Roosevelt City.

Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that McCrone was allegedly involved in the incident, along with a co-defendant Christopher Cairoli who was interviewed at the Duchesne County Jail.

Investigators believe that the suspects entered the home through the garage and attempted to enter through a door leading into the residence, but were unable to break through. Instead, the men climbed into the attic and punched a hole through the sheetrock then entered a room where they discovered a small safe.

After opening the safe using pry bars found in the garage, the men took 25-30 valuable coins before leaving the residence. The pair then drove to a pawn shop in Salt Lake City and pawned the coins for $500. The proceeds were divided between McCrone, Cairoli and a third suspect who was not named.

According to a relative of the victim, the coins were worth more than $5,000.

The defendant returned to Southern Utah and shortly thereafter the charges were filed by the Duchesne County Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

About a month after the Duchesne incident, officers in Hurricane responded to a residence on the morning of June 14 after a resident called police reporting that he observed a man, later identified as McCrone, going through his vehicle.

The individual told police they confronted the suspect who then took off running. Police were provided with a physical description of the suspect and began canvassing the area.

A short time later, officers spotted a man matching the description and began to close in. The suspect then fled from the officers on foot. He was located by police minutes later with lacerations to his arms and legs caused by the vegetation and brush he was hiding in.

Officers returned to the home where the incident began and were told that a witness went searching for the suspect after the incident was reported. As they confronted the suspect, “he pointed a rifle at the reporting party and told him to go away,” the officer noted in the report.

With McCrone in custody, officers retraced the suspect’s steps and located a number of black bags filled with assorted electronics, including a credit card reader that was inside of a box that had a shipping label not addressed to McCrone, as well as a rifle, which upon further inspection, had a live round in the chamber.

Investigating officers believe that McCrone had entered at least six other vehicles that were missing property.

Investigators discovered through a records check that McCrone had an active warrant issued out of Vernal City Justice Court May 23, and McCrone was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center where he was medically cleared and then transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility.

McCrone was later charged with second-degree felony theft of a firearm and third-degree felony aggravated assault with a weapon, along with three misdemeanor charges for vehicle burglary, theft and fleeing. He pleaded guilty to the charges July 29 and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in 5th District Court Sept. 3.

The defendant has been in custody in Washington County since his arrest June 14.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.