Kidnapping suspect waives extradition back to Southern California

Composite image | Background photo by Peter Csaza/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Cedar City News, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The man arrested by authorities in Utah for allegedly kidnapping two little girls in Riverside, California appeared in court Tuesday, while kidnapping charges against the defendant’s parents were dismissed.

Joshua Adle appeared in 5th District Court in Cedar City Tuesday for an extradition hearing after he was arrested Aug. 1 for allegedly taking an 8-month-old girl and an 18-month-old girl, his non-biological children, from their home in Riverside, California without their mother’s permission.

During Tuesday’s hearing, presided over by District Court Judge Matthew Bell, the defendant agreed to be extradited back to California and signed extradition waivers in open court.

Adle is being held at the Iron County Jail without bail until extradition arrangements can be made with authorities in Southern California. An extradition review hearing has been scheduled in 5th District Court Aug. 27 where the status of the extradition warrant will be reviewed.

Typically, it is up to the charging state to process the extradition which generally takes about 30 days. It can be extended if the state holding the defendant chooses to allow the extension requests for the purpose of getting extraditions approved through the courts.

The warrant stems from an incident Aug. 1 when Riverside Police in California alerted Utah Highway Patrol that Adle, along with his parents, were possibly in Southern Utah with the girls.

The suspects were spotted the same night traveling north on Interstate 15 by UHP Trooper Adam Gibbs, who said he noticed a van with California plates and realized the individuals inside were a match to the photos provided by police.

Shortly thereafter, the three adult suspects were arrested and booked into jail, while the two girls were safely taken into protective custody by the Division of Children and Family Services while their mother was en route to Utah with the FBI.

The kidnapping charges filed against the defendant’s parents, Frank Marks and Adele Yonko, who were traveling in the defendant’s vehicle at the time of the arrest, have been dismissed.

