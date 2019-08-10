Traffic reduced to one lane after failure to yield on Red Hills Parkway

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles collided on Red Hills Parkway as the sun was setting Saturday evening, limiting traffic to one lane.

St. George Police officers responded to the scene shortly before 8:45 p.m.

According to police, the 81-year-old driver of a white Subaru Forester was attempting to make a left-hand turn from 900 East onto Red Hills Parkway, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The Subaru turned in front of a white Nissan Rogue that was traveling east on Red Hills Parkway, making contact with the front of the vehicle on the driver’s side.

Traffic was limited to one eastbound lane for 45 minutes. First responders worked to direct traffic as the vehicles were towed.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the Subaru was issued a citation for failure to yield when making a left turn.

This report is based on statements from police and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

