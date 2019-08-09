Bear attacks sleeping teen at campground near Moab

MOAB, Utah — A 13-year-old boy was bitten by a bear early Friday morning near Moab, according to the Division of Wildlife Resources.
At the Dewey Bridge Campground along the Colorado River, DWR officials say the boy was bitten by a smaller bear just before 6 a.m. He sustained injuries to his right cheek and right ear.
The boy was treated and released from a Grand Junction, Colorado hospital the same day.
He said the bear was about his size.
It is the division’s policy to euthanize bears that do not demonstrate a fear of humans.
DWR is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to track and capture the bear.
