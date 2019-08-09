Bear attacks sleeping teen at campground near Moab

Signs posted by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, St. George News

MOAB, Utah — A 13-year-old boy was bitten by a bear early Friday morning near Moab, according to the Division of Wildlife Resources.

At the Dewey Bridge Campground along the Colorado River, DWR officials say the boy was bitten by a smaller bear just before 6 a.m. He sustained injuries to his right cheek and right ear.

The boy was treated and released from a Grand Junction, Colorado hospital the same day.

He said the bear was about his size.

It is the division’s policy to euthanize bears that do not demonstrate a fear of humans.

DWR is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to track and capture the bear.

