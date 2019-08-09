Man pleads guilty to attempted aggravated robbery of pizza delivery woman

Composite image. Booking photo of David Vova Wiegand courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —A 22-year-old man appeared in court and pleaded guilty to two charges after allegedly pointing kitchen knives at a pizza delivery woman during an incident reported in April of last year.

After a series of continuances and rescheduled hearings, David Vova Wiegand, 22, appeared Thursday in 5th District Court for an arraignment hearing on first-degree felony aggravated robbery, third-degree felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge for failure to stop at command of law enforcement.

Wiegand’s defense attorney, Aric Cramer, addressed the court by saying there is an offer on the table where the state agreed to drop the third-degree felony aggravated assault charge in exchange for a guilty plea on an amended second-degree felony count of attempted aggravated robbery and the misdemeanor charge of failing to stop at command of law enforcement.

The charges stem from an incident reported April 30, 2018, when a Domino’s pizza delivery woman arrived at an apartment located in the Red Rock Ridge student housing complex. When there was no answer at the door, the delivery woman started walking back to her car when the defendant allegedly approached the woman with his face painted a dark color asking about the pizza. After refusing to pay for the order, he pulled out two kitchen knives – one for each hand.

“He told her to ‘put the food down, and no one would get hurt,’” court documents say.

The delivery woman pulled out a taser that she sparked in his direction to scare him away, which is when Wiegand fled the area on foot. He was found hiding under a car a short time later by police who also found the two kitchen knives nearby.

When police asked him about the alleged assault, Wiegand told the officers he could not remember anything that happened that night. He was later arrested and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility and was released the following day after posting a $25,000 bond.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Cramer stipulated that his client would serve no more than one year in jail, with a prison sentence taken off the table, to which the state agreed.

Additionally, the defense attorney said his client wanted to be sentenced as soon as possible, waiving the 45-day limit that exists between conviction of the charges and sentencing, advising the court that Wiegand now lives out of state. Wiegand then entered a guilty plea on both charges.

District Judge John J. Walton ordered a pre-sentence report, which will include information on Wiegand’s background and current situation, any criminal history and the findings of an assessment conducted to determine the chances of the defendant repeating his crimes.

The defendant was ordered to check in with Adult Probation and Parole no later than Friday and was scheduled to appear in court for sentencing Sept. 26.

