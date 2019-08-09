Crane deployed to residential construction site after dump truck overturns during delivery

Written by Ryann Richardson
August 9, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Early Friday afternoon, the St. George Police Department responded to a personal injury accident involving an overturned dump truck on the edge of a new housing development.

First responders assess the damage to the dump truck that overturned in the Stone Point Development in St. George, Utah, on Aug. 9, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

Officers were called to Stone Mountain Drive just before 12:15 p.m. after a dump truck delivering dirt and gravel to the Stone Point Development residential construction site flipped while attempting to deposit its load.

St. George Police officer Ean Williams said the driver of the dump truck, a male in his 30s, was attempting to make the delivery on a steep incline where sand and dirt had built up, which may have caused the tires to slip out from underneath.

Witnesses said the driver backed into position and began to raise the bed of the truck when the vehicle started to slowly tip before the driver’s-side door hit the road. A gentleman who was present jumped onto the top of the truck’s cab and helped pull the driver out.

A Ruesch crane prepares to pull the dump truck onto its wheels after it overturned while delivering gravel and dirt to a construction site in St. George, Utah, on Aug. 9, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

Those working on constructing the new homes nearby helped to empty the remaining dirt out of the bed using a skid-steer loader.

A crane was also deployed to help get the tow truck upright before it could be towed from the scene.

Williams said the driver sustained a back injury but was not transported to the hospital by his request.

This report is based on statements from police and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

