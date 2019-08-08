Utah state parks offer free admission, special events for Military Appreciation Day

Activities at Frontier Homestead State Park Museue, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation announced the annual Military Appreciation Day set for Saturday. As part of the celebration, all Utah state parks – with the exception of This Is The Place Heritage Park – will offer free day-use entrance for active military, veterans and any family members traveling together in the same vehicle.

Many of these parks will also be hosting fun events to celebrate, including several in central and Southern Utah. Check out the list below for some of the individual park events and activities. For a complete listing of all of the activities throughout the state for Military Appreciation Day, as well as information on the Utah State Parks Honor Pass, click here.

Dead Horse Point State Park

Along with the free entrance, there will be a night sky program at 9:30 p.m. to view the planets and the moon.

Fremont Indian State Park Museum

A flag-raising ceremony will be conducted by the Monroe American Legion at 8:30 a.m. followed by a 9 a.m. pancake breakfast.

Frontier Homestead State Park Museum

Different historic activities and demonstrations will be offered at the top of every hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including military drills, rope making, semaphore and Morse code.

Goblin Valley State Park

The park will be offering a 20% discount on all gift shop food and merchandise to active duty and veterans.

Kodachrome Basin State Park

All military and their families visiting the park can get a free hot dog from noon to 1 p.m.

Otter Creek State Park and Piute State Park

The park will be handing out certificates to military and veterans.

Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum

Special tours of some military-oriented exhibits will be offered.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.