Stage production of ‘Newsies’ coming to The Electric Theater

"Newsies" actors perform during a Streetfest event in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of The Stage Door, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Stage Door’s production of Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical” is coming to The Electric Theater in St. George Aug. 15 – Sept. 7.

The musical is based on the 1992 film “Newsies,” which in turn was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 that forced William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer to change their view of the newsies from sweatshop laborers to human beings looking to make a living.

The play is directed and produced by Kerry Perry, with choreography by Megan Young and music directed by Corinne Nelsen. According to a press release issued by The Stage Door, the musical is full of rich history, a stirring story, brilliant choreography, powerful music and a cast and crew dedicated to bringing the story to life.

“Newsies” is the story of a band of orphan friends coming together to tackle some of the biggest names in the press industry: Hearst and Pulitzer.

Jack Kelly is recognized as the leader of the group of Newsies and ends up organizing the Manhattan Newsies to strike in response to the price of the papers rising. This strike becomes more than a fight for the wages of the Newsies as they realize that they are representing the rest of the children laborers working across the nation without labor laws protecting them.

Nominated for 16 theatrical awards during its Broadway run, “Newsies” won Tonys for best choreography and best musical score. Originally planned to show only 101 times, due to its popularity with audience members, “Newsies” ended up running for 1,005 performances on the Broadway stage before touring. After touring, the film “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” was released in 2017.

The Stage Door’s production employs the talent of local actors, dancers and production crews.

Event details

What: The Stage Door’s production of “Newsies: The Musical.”

When: Aug. 15 – Sept. 7 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with three Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. on Aug. 24, Aug. 31 and Sept. 7.

Where: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle Street, St. George.

Cost: $16-$24. Tickets may be purchased online.