Several people sent to hospital after crash on Riverside Drive

Written by Mori Kessler
August 8, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Several people were taken to the hospital following a collision at the intersection of 270 East and Riverside Drive Thursday afternoon.

The aftermath of a two-vehicle collision at 270 East and Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, Aug. 8, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Just before 2 p.m., St. George Police and other responders were sent to the intersection, where a silver Cadillac had been broadsided by a Toyota Venza.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter said the driver of the Cadillac was northbound on 270 East and had stopped for a red light before proceeding through the intersection when the light turned green. At the same time, Bangerter said the driver of the Toyota was eastbound on Riverside Drive and ran through the red light, colliding with the Cadillac.

The driver of the Toyota was distracted by something they saw outside of the car and was not focused on the road ahead of them when the crash occurred, Bangerter said.

The force of the impact sent both vehicles into the northeastern corner of the intersection where they came to a stop.

The aftermath of a two-vehicle collision at 270 East and Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, Aug. 8, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Due to damage to the front driver side door of the Cadillac, firefighters had to use special equipment to take off the door to get one of the occupants out.

The adult man and woman in the Cadillac were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance. The two were injured but otherwise alert, Bangerter said.

A juvenile in the Cadillac was taken to the hospital by a private third party for evaluation, as was the driver of the Toyota.

The Toyota’s driver was ticketed for failing to yield at a red light, Bangerter said.

“We want to remind drivers to be aware when you’re approaching an intersection that (the light) may be changing and you should probably focus on the intersection and what’s going on,” he said.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

