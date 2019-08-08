Police: Minivan rolls on 3000 East after distracted driver runs red light

Written by Ryann Richardson
August 8, 2019

ST. GEORGE — A mother and her three children are unharmed after their minivan rolled during a crash in St. George early Thursday afternoon.

A silver Toyota Sienna rests on its side after it struck another vehicle and rolled over in St. George, Utah, on Aug. 8, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

The St. George Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of 1450 S. Street and 3000 East just after 1 p.m.

According to St. George Police officer Christian Burkeley, a 25-year-old woman driving a gray Acura Infiniti M37 was attempting to complete a left turn when a silver Toyota Sienna minivan traveling south on 3000 East collided with the Acura after the driver of the Toyota ran a red light.

The force of the collision caused the minivan to roll before striking a black Ford F-350 towing construction machinery nearby. The Toyota landed on its left side and blocked the entire southbound lane of traffic for about 30 minutes.

The 30-year-old woman driving the Toyota told police she was distracted by her children and did not notice the traffic light turn red, Burkeley said.

A gray Acura Infiniti M37 is pulled off onto the shoulder on 3000 East in St. George, Utah, on Aug. 8, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

The Toyota and Acura were towed from the scene, but the Ford pickup sustained minimal damage.

All of the individuals involved – including the children – were properly restrained with seat belts or in car seats. No serious injuries were reported, and Burkeley said the driver of the Toyota was issued a citation for careless driving due to being distracted and running the red light.

“Drivers should try to be as attentive as they can when driving a vehicle,” Burkeley said. “It’s easy to get distracted.”

This report is based on statements from police and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

