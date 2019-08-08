Police: Minivan rolls on 3000 East after distracted driver runs red light

ST. GEORGE — A mother and her three children are unharmed after their minivan rolled during a crash in St. George early Thursday afternoon.

The St. George Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of 1450 S. Street and 3000 East just after 1 p.m.

According to St. George Police officer Christian Burkeley, a 25-year-old woman driving a gray Acura Infiniti M37 was attempting to complete a left turn when a silver Toyota Sienna minivan traveling south on 3000 East collided with the Acura after the driver of the Toyota ran a red light.

The force of the collision caused the minivan to roll before striking a black Ford F-350 towing construction machinery nearby. The Toyota landed on its left side and blocked the entire southbound lane of traffic for about 30 minutes.

The 30-year-old woman driving the Toyota told police she was distracted by her children and did not notice the traffic light turn red, Burkeley said.

The Toyota and Acura were towed from the scene, but the Ford pickup sustained minimal damage.

All of the individuals involved – including the children – were properly restrained with seat belts or in car seats. No serious injuries were reported, and Burkeley said the driver of the Toyota was issued a citation for careless driving due to being distracted and running the red light.

“Drivers should try to be as attentive as they can when driving a vehicle,” Burkeley said. “It’s easy to get distracted.”

This report is based on statements from police and witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.