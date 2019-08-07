TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | August 9 – August 11

Art                 

Education/enlightenment   

Entertainment       

  • Friday, 2 p.m. | Hamlet | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 6-11 p.m. | Sunset on the Square featuring the movie “Footloose” | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Disney The Little Mermaid JR. | Admission: Various | Location: Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Hot August Fights! | Admission: $5 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Reasons for Cake | Admission: $10 advance, $15, day of show | Location: Improv Dixie, 175 N. 1000 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Twelfth Night | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Family   

  • Friday, 3-7 p.m. | Beach Carnival Fundraiser | Admission: $10 | Location: The Beach At Sand Hollow, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Junior Rodeo | Admission: Free | Location:  5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia LUAU | Admission: $49.00 | Location: OC Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
  • Friday-Saturday, 8-11:59 p.m. | Washington County Fair Boxing | Admission: $10 | Location: Southern Utah Boxing Club.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Military Appreciation Day | Admission: Free, $5 per family | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Outdoor Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Foods/vendors/crafts       

  • Friday, 4-9 p.m. | Slow Roasted Prime Rib | Admission: $21.99 plus gratuity | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 8:30-9 a.m. | Beans, No More Farting | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | LHS: Nature Looms and Weaving | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Hope Food Pantry’s Party in the Park | Admission: $35 booth rental | Location: Cedar City Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Burgers, Bands, & Bikes! | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: 245 W. 200 North, St. George.

Music  

  • Friday, 5:30-11:30 p.m. | Summer Slam 5 | Admission: $5-10 | Location: Washington County Fair Utah, S. 5500 West, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Vinyl Fusion Performs at the Washington County Fair! | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Fair Utah, S. 5500 West, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Thomas Gabriel Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | Bardway, Baby Admission: $25 | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Jordan Matthew Young at Zion Brew Pub | Admission: No cover | Location: Zion Brewery, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale,

Nightlife/social   

Outdoor/active/sporting   

  • Saturday, 6-9 a.m. | Washington County 5k | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7 a.m. | Yoga in The Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort sponsored by Granogi | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. | 2019 Mike’s Mad Dash – 2 Mile Run – Anniversary Celebration | Admission: $12 | Location: Mike’s Running, 2092 W. Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Bunker Creek Trail – Volunteer | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie National Forest.
  • Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Yoga at the Market | Admission: Free | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Yoga in the Gardens | Admission: Free | Location: Cliffrose, 281 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. | Bhangra Dance | Admission: Donation | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews 

