Docutah to host free screening of award-winning ‘Science Fair’

Scene from "Science Fair," which will be screened by the Docutah Festival Aug. 9 | Photo courtesy of National Geographic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University Docutah International Documentary Film Festival, in collaboration with Sundance Institute and the Sundance Summer Film Series, will present a free community screening of the National Geographic film “Science Fair” on Friday at the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the DSU campus.

Every year, over 1,700 students from 75 countries compete in the annual International Science and Engineering Fair, a highly competitive showcase of the world’s top young scientific minds. Selected from millions of students, these finalists are competing for the top prize that, as one previous winner explains, “will change your life in ways you won’t even comprehend.”

Voted the No. 1 audience favorite at the Sundance and SXSW film festivals, the documentary film “Science Fair” follows one mentor and nine students from around the world as they prepare their projects and team for the 2017 ISEF in Los Angeles and work to change the world through science.

“With so much bad news assaulting our senses and so much concern for the future of the world, this film will help lift your spirits,” Della Lowe, marketing and PR director for Docutah, said in a press release. “These very young scientists will restore your faith in the power of positive change and the humanity and ingenuity that can bring us all together. It is privilege to be recognized by Sundance Institute as a resource for our community as we celebrate the DOCUTAH Decade.”

Doors open Friday at 6 p.m., and the film starts at 7 p.m. There will be a live Q&A with “Science Fair” co-directors Cristina Constantini and Darren Foster following the screening. Open seating at the Eccles is first-come, first-served. The screening is free and open to the public, and no ticket is needed. Watch the “Science Fair” trailer here.

In 2019, Docutah celebrates the DOCUTAH DECADE: 10 years of providing world class documentary films in Southern Utah. This year’s festival runs Sept. 2-7 and presents 65 films from 30 countries, 4 DOCTalk presentations, special events and free concerts.

“A film festival is a unique and intimate experience way beyond sitting on the couch streaming a movie,” Phil Tuckett, professor of digital film at DSU and executive director of Docutah, said in the press release. “For ten years, DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival has provided attendees with a global experience, bringing quality films and filmmakers from all over the world. Attendees will see films which, often, are shown nowhere else.”

All information about this year’s festival, special events and ticketing may be found on the Docutah International Documentary Film Festival website.

