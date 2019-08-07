Dixie State University adds 2 new members to Board of Trustees

Dixie State University, St. George, Utah, April 6, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s Board of Trustees will begin the 2019-20 academic year with two new board members after the recent swearing-in of alumnus Tony Christensen and Student Association President Taylor Godfrey.

Dixie State University’s Board of Trustees is the institution’s governing board, appointed by the governor and approved by the Utah State Senate, and acts as a liaison between the institution and the community.

The Board of Trustees assists with and approves the university’s mission, traditions, strategic planning, policies, budgets, new degree programs and honorary degrees, according to a press release issued by the university.

Christensen joins the board after graduating magna cum laude from Dixie State in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in business and an emphasis in finance. As a DSU student, he competed in business competitions throughout the country and was named Student of the Year as a senior.

Since graduating, Christensen has built Statera Wealth Management with co-founding partner David Harris. His focus has been helping individuals transition into retirement.

Christensen has obtained the Chartered Financial Consultant certification from the American College and the Certified Financial Planner designation. Additionally, he was recognized in 2015 as one of the top young executives and entrepreneurs in the state in Utah Business Magazine’s “20 in their 20s” list.

Godfrey, a senior from Buckeye, Arizona, is majoring in population health with an emphasis in health care administration.

She played outfield for the Trailblazer softball team from 2016 to 2019, earning All-PacWest Academic honors all four years on the team. Additionally, she is serving as the 2019-20 D-Queen.

In the press release, Godfrey said she loves Dixie State because of how the institution offers opportunities for self-development and growth.

“Each student can blaze a trail and leave behind their very own legacy,” she said.

Christensen and Godfrey will join the eight other members of the board: Chair David Clark, Vice Chair Julie Bangerter Beck, entrepreneur Lindsay Atwood, Washington County School District Superintendent Larry Bergeson, retired banking executive Colleen Kvetko, St. George Mayor Jon Pike, Alumni Association President Kelli Prince and entrepreneur Tiffany Wilson.

For more information, visit the Dixie State University website.