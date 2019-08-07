Nov. 15, 1979 – Aug. 3, 2019

Molly Gray was born Nov. 15, 1979, to the late Billy Norman Gray and Carla May Eastman Gray in Ogden, Utah. She passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, after suffering a hemorrhaging stroke earlier in the week.

Molly was a very independent free spirit. From a very early age she did things her way, which meant a very rough path for her to travel most of the time. She always befriended those who needed a friend the most, not afraid of the “outsider” or less fortunate.

Molly loved all animals, but dogs were her passion. She dreamed of opening an animal shelter to give dogs the love they needed and a place to belong. “Angels & Cowboys” is what it would be called, with business cards already made.

Molly had many struggles in her life, and we are thankful for the mercy God gave her to find peace.

A graveside service will be held on Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Randolph Utah Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to family.

She is survived by Carla Gray (mom), Bill Boswell (significant other), Jeannie and Christopher Layton (sister/brother-in-law), Austin Feller (birth son), Drake Layton (nephew) and Brock Layton (nephew). A special thanks to University of Utah Neuro Critical Care Unit for the loving warm way they cared for Molly and our family in her final moments.