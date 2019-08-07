Ask a Local Expert: How can new technology make controlling light and temperature in the home easier?

FEATURE — Smart technology and home automation products are making lives easier and more accessible than ever. From door locks to security lights, there are now dozens of ways consumers can take control of their home — many with just the sound of a voice.

“Would you like to raise or lower your window shades while sitting on your couch?” asked Brett Nicholas Ryan, a window covering installer at Jones Paint & Glass. With assistance from Amazon’s Alexa, new products from Hunter-Douglas and a simple command like “goodnight,” it is now a whole lot easier to control your window coverings.

“You can even accomplish this with the help of an app on your cell phone while you’re sitting on your couch or even while you’re away on vacation,” Ryan said, noting that using the new app, it is now almost effortless to filter out some or even all of the light in a room.

Ryan said window coverings are available in a variety of colors and beautiful fabrics and can be ordered at Jones Paint & Glass.

Another benefit to installing automated shades is having the ability to lower your blinds to eliminate heat during hotter months and raise them in the winter to allow warmth inside. They are also a great way to take control of heat and light in those tall or hard-to-reach windows.

“Now you can take total control with this new technology from Hunter-Douglas,” Ryan said. “Choosing the right window covering products can make your life much more comfortable.”

Stop in to Jones Paint and Glass at 122 S. 1200 East and speak with Ryan or another window covering specialist today to find out more, or call 435-673-9644 for information.

