Yvonne Thurston Ashworth “Yonnie,” mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, returned to her Father in Heaven Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Yonnie was born in Richfield, Utah, on May 25, 1931, to Walter Lynn and Annie Elda Thurston.

Walter and Elda moved their young family to Santa Monica, California, where Yonnie grew up. In her senior year of high school she moved to LaVerkin, Utah, and stayed with relatives. She graduated from Hurricane High School. While living in Utah, Yonnie met Albert Ashworth, and they married on Jan. 8, 1951, after only dating for six weeks. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple. Al and Yonnie moved to Southern California and raised five lovely daughters.

Yonnie was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, mostly involved with the Young Women organizations. She was fun loving and an inspiration to all she came in contact with. She loved to crochet blankets (woobies), scarves and hats for family and friends. She donated many handmade items to hospitals and veterans. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for her “Yonnieisms.”

While raising her family she also had a career in Banking for many years and then worked for over 20 years with an Optometrist as Office Manager.

After retiring, Yonnie and Al moved back to Utah, settling in Ivins, where she lived for 25 years. After the passing of her husband Albert, Yonnie and her widowed sister, DeAnn Canady, shared residences in Ivins and Florence, Oregon, so they could keep each other company and care for each other.

Yvonne is survived by her five daughters: Debra Trevett of Ivins, Utah, Penny (Bruce) McCann of Delta, Utah, Lori (Ramon) Lopez of Moreno Valley, CA Cindy Keith of Sacramento, California, and Nancy Ashworth of Torrance, California; sister, DeAnn Canady of Ivins, Utah; ten grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister, two brothers-in-law and three grandchildren.

Services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at the Ivins 1st ward Chapel, 290 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah.

A visitation will be held Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will follow the services in the Mt. View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.