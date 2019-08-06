AdaptDX test enables detection of age-related macular degeneration in its earliest stages

Stock image, St. George News

FEATURE — Age-related macular degeneration is the most common cause of blindness. However, while vision loss is a natural part of the aging process, it isn’t something you should avoid having checked out.

Dr. Joseph Fife and the staff of Paradise Canyon Eye Care are the first to offer the AdaptDx test to help detect and monitor age-related macular degeneration – AMD – in St. George and the surrounding area.

“Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of adult blindness and more than twice as common as glaucoma,” Fife said. “It is a chronic disease that causes a part of your retina called the macula to slowly deteriorate as you get older and makes it difficult to recognize faces, read, watch TV and drive.”

The AdaptDx is a simple, noninvasive test that measures the time it takes a patient’s vision to adjust from bright light to darkness, a process known as dark adaptation.

Nothing touches the patient’s eye during the test, and it does not require pupil dilation. During the test, the patient simply looks into the AdaptDx in a darkened room and presses a button every time they see a flashing light. The amount of time it takes to complete the test provides the doctor with vital information regarding the patient’s retinal function.

With the AdaptDx, clinicians at Paradise Canyon Eye Care can diagnose AMD before any vision loss occurs and put a plan in place to help preserve vision.

“Many of our patients over age 50 are having trouble seeing or driving at night, and this can be the first symptom of AMD,” Fife said. “With the AdaptDx, we are able to quickly and easily measure dark adaptation to detect AMD in its earliest stages, which is critical to delaying significant vision loss.”

Fife recommends AdaptDx testing to patients over age 50, particularly those who have trouble seeing or driving at night. Other than age, risk factors for AMD include a family history of the disease, Caucasian race, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or cardiovascular disease.

“We are very excited to be one of the first practices to offer this state-of-the-art technology to help identify AMD in its earliest stages and help our patients take action to preserve their vision,” Fife said.

“While there is not a cure for AMD yet, there are several lifestyle changes and supplements that have a proven track record of delaying the progression of the disease.”

About Paradise Canyon Eye Care

Paradise Canyon Eye Care was established by Dr. Fife in 2008 in an effort to provide quality, personalized eye care and is quickly becoming the eye care destination of choice for St. George and the surrounding communities. Their experienced team of doctors and staff offer comprehensive vision examinations and specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide array of eye conditions and diseases.

As a board certified optometrist through the American Board of Optometry, Fife is dedicated to life-long learning for the benefit of his patients, showing a commitment to providing high quality patient care in an effort to maintain and improve healthy eyes and healthy vision.

At Paradise Canyon Eye Care, they pledge to provide exceptional customer service in a friendly and modern environment. Their optometrists always put you first as a valued patient. Let them show you just how dedicated they are by providing you with a professional and enjoyable eye exam and a high standard of care, along with quality products and services designed to meet your needs and your lifestyle. Visit online for more information.

About AdaptDx

The AdaptDx is the first and only diagnostic aid for the subclinical detection and management of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of adult blindness.

The AdaptDx enables eye care professionals to detect AMD several years before physical changes to the retina are visible and allows them to monitor disease progression. This facilitates proactive treatment at each stage of this chronic disease to eliminate preventable blindness.

Backed by more than 20 years of proven clinical research, the AdaptDx is an easy-to-use functional test that accurately measures dark adaptation, a key biomarker of AMD. The AdaptDx is made in the United States by MacuLogix, Inc. Visit online for additional information.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Paradise Canyon Eye Care | Address: 1449 N. 1400 West, Suite No. 24, St. George | Telephone: 435-656-2003 | Website | Facebook

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.