Hurricane City Council plans to sell old fire station and build new one in separate location

Hurricane Valley Fire District firehouse, Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 6, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Hurricane City Council has plans to sell an existing firehouse with hopes of building a new one elsewhere in town.

During a public meeting Thursday, the council voted to sell the Hurricane Valley Fire District firehouse on 202 E. State Street to a private realtor.

The decision to sell the firehouse came after a private buyer approached the city with an offer to build a new firehouse in exchange for the old firehouse to use for commercial purposes, Mayor John Bramall said.

The buyer has since backed out, but plans are still in place to eventually sell the property. The state has also recommended that the city move the $1 million firehouse, as it is currently sitting on an earthquake fault line and the station is becoming outdated.

“We’re willing to list it to do a trade or sale or something, and then if we get a decent offer, sell it and build one or have a company build us another one and then trade them the old one,” Bramall said.

Bramall said they have yet to set a date for when the city will list the property for sale or exchange. Should they receive an offer, it would still have to be approved by the City Council before a sale or exchange could be made.

Once they reach an agreement with someone to sell the property, the city has a number of options for where to place the new firehouse.

Options including building a residential firehouse on a piece of property already owned by the city on 400 S. 700 West or building a combined public safety building in the Dixie Springs area, which would be shared by the Hurricane Police Department.

The council does not have plans to raise taxes in order to pay for the new firehouse. Even if they do not receive an offer for an exchange of the property, a residential firehouse could be built using the money obtained from selling the property.

The firehouse is currently owned by the Hurricane Valley Fire District, while the land is owned by the city. Council members discussed the possibility of coming to a similar agreement with the district wherever they decide to place the new station.

Hurricane Valley Fire District Deputy Chief Kevin Gildea said that the opportunity to build a new fire station would allow them to locate it in the southern area of town where new developments have been popping up.

“The town kind of expands, and population centers move, and we’ve got to take all that into consideration,” Gildea said.

The current station is also over 30 years old, and modern firetrucks are larger than they were when it was built. A new firehouse would allow them to utilize more modern equipment and spaces.

“It would be a more modern building, and we can better locate it to meet where our calls are,” Gildea said.

The district recently built a new fire station in conjunction with Washington City for around $2 million, which became operational Thursday, and recently finished remodeling the LaVerkin fire station. The district has plans to host an open house in each location soon, but a date is yet to be determined.

