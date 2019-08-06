Teen critically injured in ATV rollover

Written by Mori Kessler
August 6, 2019
An all-terrain vehicle involved in a crash in the area of Kanarra Mountain Road and Upper Basin Road in Iron County, Utah, Aug. 6, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — An ATV crash on a remote mountain road in Iron County critically injured a teen Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to the rollover in the area of Kanarra Mountain Road near where it intersects with Upper Basin Road at around 2:30 p.m., Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said.

At the time of the crash, a group of youth were coming down the mountain on ATVs when a 15-year-old boy lost control of his ATV on a curve and crashed, Schlosser said.

While no one else in the group witnessed the crash firsthand, Schlosser said damage to the ATV indicated it rolled.

The teen’s helmet cracked during the rollover, and he was determined to be in stable, yet critical condition by responders.

Due the natural of the boy’s injuries, he was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George by an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter crew.

The crash is still under investigation, and no citations have been issued, Schlosser said.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

