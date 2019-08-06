Traffic alert: Northbound I-15 reopened after crash near Virgin River Gorge

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash near the mouth of the Virgin River Gorge on northbound Interstate 15 in Arizona is causing traffic delays.

Update 5:30 p.m. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the road has reopened.

The entire road was closed at milepost 11 near Desert Springs, according to ADOT. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route, such as Old Highway 91.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. MST, reportedly involving a passenger car and a semitractor-trailer.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information website, follow ADOT on Twitter @ArizonaDOT or call 511, except when driving.

