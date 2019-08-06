Attorneys for St. George man accused of killing wife on cruise ship file notice to change plea

Kenneth Manzanares stands accused of murdering his wife, 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares, on an Alaskan cruise ship July 25, 2017 | Composite photo, St. George News

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Attorneys for a St. George man accused of killing his wife on a cruise to Alaska in 2017 have filed a notice of intent to change his plea.

Kenneth Manzanares pleaded not guilty in August 2017 after he was indicted in the death of his wife, Kristy. People surrounding the couple’s cabin on the cruise ship reported hearing loud screaming, and a family member who found Kristy Manzanares’ body reported she saw Kenneth Manzanares drag her body toward a balcony on the ship.

When both federal prosecutors and Kenneth Manzanares’ attorneys met in November 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Alaska stated it would not seek the death penalty if he was convicted.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Manzanares’ attorneys, in a filing with a federal court, said the parties involved in the case are working to finalize the details of a plea agreement. They asked for a court date in November.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt said Tuesday he could provide no further details.

Manzanares’ attorneys, in a filing earlier this year, said experts had examined Manzanares and done tests addressing his mental state at the time of his wife’s death. They said that was a critical element for any resolution.

Written by BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.