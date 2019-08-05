Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Traffic is backing up after two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 28, Mohave County, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for three honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE (AP) — A Utah sheriff’s official says the creator of the YouTube channel “King of Random” shot video that showed his fatal paragliding crash and that it indicates the craft crashed quickly after its chute collapsed.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Seat belt use likely saved the lives of four individuals involved in a rollover crash that brought a battalion of emergency vehicles from Utah and Arizona to the scene after a pickup truck struck a passenger car stopped on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 15 Saturday.

ST. GEORGE — If you leave a trailer parked on the side of the road for over 96 hours, you may end up being cited, according to an ordinance the St. George City Council passed Thursday.

While the city has long had an ordinance prohibiting vehicles from being parked along a public street for longer than 24 hours, it did not include trailers, City Attorney Shawn Guzman told the City Council.

ST. GEORGE — A recent study looking at ways to reduce the amount of visitor-produced waste in national parks found that visitors often choose not to recycle because of a perceived difficulty in doing so.

The research, performed by the Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism at Utah State University, looked at the waste disposal behaviors of visitors in Yosemite, Grand Teton and Denali national parks.

ST. GEORGE — The woman arrested for taking part in the theft of more than $1,500 in merchandise from a big-box retailer during a May crime spree was sentenced Tuesday in 5th District Court in St. George. The cases involving the two accomplices continue to move through the court system.

The top three honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

