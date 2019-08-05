Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

August 5, 2019
Traffic is backing up after two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 28, Mohave County, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4.

Officials say family of ‘King of Random’ has video of fatal paragliding crash 

Grant Thompson photo courtesy of The King of Random Facebook, St. George News

ST. GEORGE (AP) — A Utah sheriff’s official says the creator of the YouTube channel “King of Random” shot video that showed his fatal paragliding crash and that it indicates the craft crashed quickly after its chute collapsed.

Authorities from two states dispatched to rollover on I-15 at Utah, Arizona border

Chrysler 300 is heavily damaged perched on the embankment of southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 28, Mohave County, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Seat belt use likely saved the lives of four individuals involved in a rollover crash that brought a battalion of emergency vehicles from Utah and Arizona to the scene after a pickup truck struck a passenger car stopped on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 15 Saturday.

There’s now a limit to how long you can leave that trailer on the roadside 

A utility trailer parked along the street in St. George, Utah, Aug. 3, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you leave a trailer parked on the side of the road for over 96 hours, you may end up being cited, according to an ordinance the St. George City Council passed Thursday.

While the city has long had an ordinance prohibiting vehicles from being parked along a public street for longer than 24 hours, it did not include trailers, City Attorney Shawn Guzman told the City Council.

Research aims to help national parks reduce amount of visitor-produced waste

Trash and recycling bins in Yosemite National Park, California, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A recent study looking at ways to reduce the amount of visitor-produced waste in national parks found that visitors often choose not to recycle because of a perceived difficulty in doing so.

The research, performed by the Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism at Utah State University, looked at the waste disposal behaviors of visitors in Yosemite, Grand Teton and Denali national parks.

Las Vegas woman sentenced in Target theft, 2 co-defendants’ cases still pending in court

St. George Police officers at Target in St. George, Utah | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The woman arrested for taking part in the theft of more than $1,500 in merchandise from a big-box retailer during a May crime spree was sentenced Tuesday in 5th District Court in St. George. The cases involving the two accomplices continue to move through the court system.

