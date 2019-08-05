Driver admits to running red light on St. George Boulevard, causing crash

Written by Mikayla Shoup
August 5, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Police say a driver admitted to running a red light on St. George Boulevard Monday evening, resulting in a crash with minor injuries.

A Lexus is damaged after a crash on 200 E. St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Aug. 5, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

The driver of a black Jeep Patriot was traveling east on St. George Boulevard when she ran a red light at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and 200 East around 5:15 p.m., St. George Police officer Carla Carter said.

As she ran the red light, the driver of a silver Lexus RX 350 traveling south on 200 East crashed into the Jeep. 

“He had the green light, so he proceeded through the intersection crossing over St. George Boulevard,” Carter said, referring to the driver of the Lexus. “The black Jeep Patriot was traveling in the left lane, ran the red light and impacted the Lexus as it entered the intersection.”

A Jeep is damaged after a crash on 200 E. St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Aug. 5, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

The driver of the Lexus received minor injuries to his legs but refused medical transport.

The driver of the Jeep was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic signal.

Both drivers were adults and were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident. The airbags of the Jeep were deployed.

Emergency personnel from the St. George Police Department and St. George Fire Department responded to the scene.

