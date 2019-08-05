Marvin Alan Blosch

March 2, 1947 – Aug. 2, 2019

Marvin “Marv” Alan Blosch passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 8:14 p.m. in his Santa Clara, Utah, home surrounded by his family and holding hands with his wife, Linda.

Marv was a warrior, 72 years young, who was absolutely not ready to leave this world. He had worked hard his entire life, and continued up to the last week of his life, and still had so much more that he wanted to do. Marv had plans to take his entire family back to the Samoan Islands, where his spirit came alive as a young LDS missionary. He wanted more time to enjoy his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved deeply.

His family was his entire world and the sole reason for his drive and dedication to life. The bar for Marv was always set high. He was a ten-time marathon runner, an avid hiker, an accomplished world traveler, and a successful businessman. Marv truly had a love for travel and exploration of the world and imparted that love in his four daughters, organizing countless trips around the world, beautifully sharing those experiences with them. He hiked throughout Nepal and Switzerland, explored the Amazon with his best friends, Larry and Kit. He summited Kilimanjaro with his third daughter, Angela.

Marv dedicated his life to his high school sweetheart, wife and partner of 50 years, Linda. He spent his time with her. He loved and cared for her. Playing tennis, golfing and gardening most days. They met in ninth grade at South Davis Jr. High where Linda’s heart skipped a beat as soon as she saw his “baby blue eyes, and baby blue shirt”. Something she said daily to him on the days that led up to his death, “Hey! Where are those baby blues?” She would laugh and try to get him to open his eyes.

Marv and Linda have lifelong friends and wish to extend a deep gratitude towards each and every one, in Bountiful, Palm Desert and Santa Clara.

Marv was diagnosed with renal cell adenocarcinoma in April of 2018. Marv battled his metastatic cancer each day and was the ultimate warrior. Rarely complaining, he fought with every ounce of strength he had. Marv and his family extend their deepest gratitude to the cancer center and hospital in St. George, Utah. He was treated always with love, care and dignity.

Marv is survived by his wife, Linda Winegar Blosch; his four daughters: Alyssa, Amy, Angela and Andrea; 17 Grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Services

We invite all those who would like to celebrate Marv’s life to attend the services on Friday, August 9, at 11 a.m. in the Santa Clara First Ward church building, 3040 Santa Clara Dr, Santa Clara.

A viewing will be held Friday, prior to services, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery. A lunch will be provided after the burial for close family and friends.

In celebration of his life, we invite all who loved Marv to join us Friday evening at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Springdale, Utah at 7 p.m. for a Luau hosted by Siva Pasefika. You can pre-purchase tickets on their site www.sivapasefika.com, or in person.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contribution to the LDS Perpetual Education Fund.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contribution to the LDS Perpetual Education Fund.