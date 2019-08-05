Well-wishers welcome Parowan teenager home from hospital

PAROWAN — Beau Millett, the Parowan teenager who was critically injured in a rollover on June 4, was released from Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake on Friday and allowed to return home with his parents.

Saturday evening at a park in downtown Parowan, dozens of well-wishers gathered to welcome Beau home, one day shy of the two-month anniversary of his accident.

The 15-year-old was all smiles as he exchanged hugs, high-fives and fist bumps with friends, family members and neighbors, many of whom were wearing “Beau Strong” T-shirts in support.

One attendee brought a baseball-themed cake that read “Welcome home Beau.” Another brought a commemorative Parowan High School blue-and-yellow quilt made using T-shirt logos and photos.

“Thank you, guys,” Millett told those gathered at the pavilion. “It means a lot to me.”

As previously reported in Cedar City News, the teen showed remarkable progress during his recovery, despite having suffered a traumatic brain injury in addition to a broken femur and multiple other serious injuries.

“He’s just a miracle,” Beau’s father Buddy Millett told Cedar City News. “Even the doctors and nurses are blown away. They originally told us he’d never come out of a coma, and then they said if he does come out, he’ll be impaired for the rest of his life.”

“He’s just blown them all away,” he added. “It’s been amazing. But he’s a very driven kid. They give him a goal, and he focuses on it and tries to achieve it. So that’s helped him.”

Buddy Millett also expressed his thanks for the family members and friends who helped take care of the family’s house and yard while they were staying at the hospital in Salt Lake City.

“We have been really well taken care of up there, but also down here,” he said.



Beau’s mother Tami Millett publicly thanked those gathered at the pavilion.

“We just want to thank you for your prayers,” she said. “Thank you for the fasting and the thoughts and the love and the support that you guys have given us.”

Tami Millett said the situation was “miraculous.”

“He should not be where he’s at right now. But he is, because of you and your love and your prayers and support. We really appreciate it.”

Buddy Millett added it was nice to have the family all together back at home.

“We were excited to have everybody together, sleeping in our own beds,” he said. “Well, except for Beau and I. He had to sleep in a recliner because he has to stay elevated, so then I just slept on the couch by him.”

Buddy Millett said the 6-foot-4 Beau, who had weighed 170 pounds before the accident, lost 35 pounds during his hospital stay to drop to 135 but has lately been starting to climb his way back up the scale to 138.

He said his son will be on a modified schedule when he returns to Parowan High for his sophomore year later this month. He’ll start by attending just one class per day. Meanwhile, he’ll be traveling to St. George regularly for physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

Although the teen won’t be able to play football for the Rams this year, his younger brother Luke, an incoming freshman, said he will wear his brother’s No. 12 jersey in his honor.

