April 21, 1934 – Aug. 1, 2019

Janice Clarice Grieve Boles passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, in her family’s home. She was born April 21, 1934, in Altadena, California to Frederick Emerson Snyder and Clarice Alberta Clark. She married Henry “Hank” Boles in Laughlin, Nevada.

She was always the life of the party. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, bingo, the red, white and blue slot machines, shopping for deals, going to her sons sporting events, making swim trunks for all of the neighborhood boys, spending time at Newport Beach in the trailer, riding 4-wheelers and dune buggies, and road-trips. She also loved celebrating Christmas and Birthdays. Her perfume of choice was Estee Lauder and she couldn’t live without her Cookies and Cream ice cream and all things sweet.

We will miss her enthusiasm for life and her unique ability of making every activity fun.

She is survived by her sons, Dan Grieve (Jill Grieve) Camarillo, California, and Tom Grieve (Judy Grieve) Washington, Utah; her grandkids Danny Grieve (Betsy), Tommy Grieve (Melisa), Corey Grieve (Melissa), Brandon Grieve (Brooke) and Sandra Blanchard (Trent); 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Fredrick Ronald Snyder (Lilia); her granddaughter, Traci Jeanne Grieve; and her husband, Henry “Hank” Boles.

The family would like to thank Spring Gardens Memory Care, Encompass Home Health and Hospice, Suzanne Rayburn (nurse), Tammy (aide), M’liss (aide) and all others that were so loving and gracious in the care of our mom.

Services

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Drive, in Washington, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 1316 S. 400 East #A3, St. George, Utah.

Interment will be held at the Washington City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah.