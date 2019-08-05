July 15, 1926 – Aug. 1, 2019

Helen Gardner Carter passed away peacefully at her home in St. George, Utah, on Aug. 1, 2019, at the age of 93.

She was born in St. George on July 15, 1926, to Leornal and Partha Ann Gardner. She was the second born of eight children. Her family spent the winters in St. George and the spring and summer months at the ranch near Central, Utah.

Helen attended schools in both Central and St. George including Woodward Jr. High, graduating from Dixie High School. She totally enjoyed her first job at age 16 as a “Soda Jerk” at Wadsworth Fountain in St. George making milkshakes and floats. During World War II, she went to California with her girlfriends to help the war effort by working in a defense factory making radiators for airplane motors.

Helen married sweetheart Ernest Wayne Carter on Friday, July 13, 1945, in the St. George Temple. They raised 10 beautiful children.

Helen was beloved by family and friends for her feisty character, fun nature and her firm beliefs. She was a witty, entertaining writer and nurtured and encouraged great creativity in her children. In her later years, though totally wheelchair-bound, she could be found either weeding, gardening or pulling delighted little ones around in a cart attached to her motorized wheelchair.

She is survived by sons, Robert, John and Kenneth; and daughters, Judy, Joyce, Maryann, Donna, Deanna and Sherrie; brothers Malin and George and sister Ann. In addition, she leaves behind 46 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, with more on the way. Her legacy will also live on in her 11 step-grandchildren, 29 step-great-grandchildren and four-step great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leornal and Partha, husband Wayne, daughter Connie, grandson Clayton, great-grandsons Derek and Triston, great-granddaughter Lilly, brothers Ed, Leo, Melvin and sister Mary.

Services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., with a viewing prior from 9-10:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Interment will be at Central Cemetery in Central, Utah with a family gathering to follow at the ranch.

Interment will be at Central Cemetery in Central, Utah with a family gathering to follow at the ranch.

Arrangements were made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.