Oct. 10, 1989 – Aug. 1, 2019

Carl Sunderland Holm (Sunny), age 29, died peacefully at his home Aug. 1, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He was born Oct. 10, 1989, in Hildale, Utah, to Charles Edson and Mildred Barlow Holm.

Sunny was always willing to step up to help anyone in need. He was told by many who knew him, “you are just like Uncle Ed,” and he considered it a privilege to be compared to his father.

Sunny was thoughtful of everyone. He had the ability to gather people together and make sure each one was truly enjoying themselves no matter the circumstance.

Even hot and sweating on the job, he tried to make the work time better for others by suddenly bursting out a cheery song, he especially loved the hymns. Sunny was friendly and outgoing, with a strength of character that made him a person you could rely on.

When Sunny was ten years old he had to have a pacemaker put in, but even though his body was weak, his desire to bless others was strong. In April of this year, Sunny underwent open-heart surgery, he made the comment, “After this surgery, I’m going to outlive everybody.”

Sunny will live on in the hearts and memories of his loving family and friends.

Sunny is survived by numerous loved ones. He is preceded in death by his father and several brothers.

Services

A viewing will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Crimson Ridge Chapel, 3202 E. Crimson Ridge Dr., St. George, UT. Preceding the funeral will be a viewing at the chapel from 9:30-11:30 am.

Interment will directly follow the funeral at the Isaac Carling Memorial Park in Colorado City, AZ.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

Friends and family are invited to sign Sunny’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.