Thomas Gabriel set to return to Sand Hollow Resort’s The Rock Bowl as part of ‘Wild West Tour’

HURRICANE — Though not exactly the man in black, when Thomas Gabriel hits the stage with his soulful voice, people have said he sounds eerily similar to his famous grandfather Johnny Cash.

Ever since he was a young boy singing “When the Saints Go Marching In,” Gabriel had dreams of a successful career on stage, according to his website. With encouragement from his grandfather, who said, “Son, you sound a lot like I did when I was younger; work on those vocals,” he was well on his way by age 21.

Gabriel, currently out with his band on the “Wild West Tour,” is set for his third performance at Sand Hollow Resort’s The Rock Bowl on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Having successfully fought depression, anxiety, drug addiction and a life filled with diversity, he brings a wealth of stories and experience to his music and performances. His powerful songs share personal tales of loss, separation, isolation and redemption.

Gabriel told St. George News his band has been working on a few new singles that are due to be put out shortly. Featuring Derek Toa on guitar, Stephen Hopkins on bass and Mike Little on drums, all performing songs from his album “Long Way Home,” their Aug. 9 show at Sand Hollow will be something you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are on sale now and are available by calling 435-656-4653 or by going online. For the most relaxed way to enjoy the show, Sand Hollow Resort recommends bringing chairs and blankets for the lawn section and get tickets for $10. VIP seats, which include a special meet-and-greet with Gabriel, are $25.

Sand Hollow Resort is located at 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Event details

What: Thomas Gabriel at Sand Hollow Resort.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Rock Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Admission: VIP tickets are $25 and include seating and a meet-and-greet after the show. Lawn seats are also available for $10. Those attendees who purchase lawn seats are asked to bring their own camp chairs or blankets. Tickets are on sale now and are available by calling 435-656-4653 or by going online.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews