Cliffside rollover in Beaver Dam results in serious injury

An SUV rolled down a cliffside and into the Virgin River in Beaver Dam, Arizona. One person was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, Beaver Dam, Arizona, Aug. 4, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person was flown to the hospital Sunday evening following a cliffside rollover in the area of Beaver Dam, Arizona.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. PST in the area where the Virgin River connects with the Beaver Dam Wash, said Larry Lydon, a firefighter/EMT with the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District.

A family was packed into an SUV that was driving near the edge of the cliff overlooking the confluence point between the wash and the river when it got too close and rolled down the cliffside, he said.

The SUV rolled about 30 feet down until it came to a stop in the river on its tires, Lydon said.

One individual, identified as a male, was seriously injured and flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center for care by Mercy Air out of Mesquite, Nevada.

The other occupants of the SUV, though bruised, declined medical transport.

“It’s amazing none of them were killed in that accident,” Lydon said, adding that some of the SUV’s occupants were wearing their seat belts while others weren’t.

Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

