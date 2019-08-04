Enoch man arrested on warrant for failure to appear after blaming attemped rape on twin brother

Stock photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Enoch man was arrested on a warrant after he failed to appear for a court hearing on an attempted rape charge, a crime the defendant allegedly claimed may have been the work of his twin brother, authorities say.

Terry Wayne Washington, 64, of Enoch was arrested early Sunday morning after failing to appear in court for second-degree felony attempted rape and one misdemeanor count of offering/agreeing to commit a sexual act for a fee or equivalent.

The change of plea hearing was scheduled in 5th District Court in Cedar City April 9. When the defendant failed to appear, District Court Judge Keith C. Barnes issued a $10,000 warrant for his arrest.

The charges stem from an investigation that began on the morning of Oct. 21 when police were dispatched to an alleged assault involving Washington and a woman who was reportedly hired for a cleaning job.

According to the report, the suspect picked the woman up at 10 a.m. and drove her to his residence under the premise she would perform housecleaning duties in exchange for payment.

As soon as they entered the residence, however, police say Washington propositioned the woman by offering her $200 to have sex with him, in addition to paying the woman’s family $1,000 a month if she had sex with him at least once a month.

When she declined the offer and handed Washington back the money, the defendant then asked for a hug. The woman consented at first but when she attempted to pull away, Washington allegedly told her “that he would have her anyway,” the officer noted in the report.

The woman struggled to free herself, but as she attempted to run, the suspect grabbed onto both her hoodie and her T-shirt. As she pulled away, both were pulled off her body as she ran out of the home in only a sports bra. The woman then ran across the street toward a nearby resident asking for help and called 911 to report the incident.

When questioned by police, the suspect told authorities the woman was never inside of his home, a claim authorities say was unsupported after officers found the woman’s T-shirt and hoodie in Washington’s bedroom during a search of the residence.

When confronted with the evidence, authorities say the suspect continued to deny the allegations and told them, “it might have been his twin brother.”

Washington was arrested and transported to the Iron County Jail where he remained until his release Oct. 29 after posting the $5,000 bond.

