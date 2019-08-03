Las Vegas woman sentenced in Target theft, 2 co-defendants’ cases still pending in court

St. George Police officers at Target in St. George, Utah | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The woman arrested for taking part in the theft of more than $1,500 in merchandise from a big-box retailer during a May crime spree was sentenced Tuesday in 5th District Court in St. George. The cases involving the two accomplices continue to move through the court system.

Jade Culwick, 27, of Las Vegas, appeared in 5th District court for sentencing on one charge of third-degree felony retail theft, as well as three misdemeanors, including providing false information with intent to be another actual person and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the state agreed to dismiss one second-degree felony count of theft by receiving stolen property and two misdemeanor charges, including one count of providing false information with intent to be another actual person and one count of possession of paraphernalia.

The prison term of up to five years for the third-degree felony theft charge was suspended, as well as each of the three 365 day jail sentences for the misdemeanor charges. Instead, the defendant was fined $1,672 and ordered to pay $1,562 in restitution. She was also placed on 36 months probation and sentenced to 63 days in jail, which she has served and was ordered to be released from custody during the hearing.

Culwick was also ordered to complete a theft and life skills course, as well as a substance abuse evaluation, and to complete any recommended treatment under the terms of her probation.

Culwick’s co-defendant, Josh Pirnie, 31, of Philadelphia was also charged with second-degree felony theft by receiving, third-degree felony retail theft and misdemeanor failing to stop at an officer’s command. On June 27 he pleaded guilty to both felony charges while the state agreed to drop the misdemeanor charge in exchange for a guilty plea.

The defendants’ charges stem from an incident May 28 when officers responded to the Sinclair gas station at 994 E. St. George Blvd. to assist with a retail theft involving two individuals reportedly seen taking items from the Target store on River Road, according to the probable cause statements filed with the court.

A witness observed a man, later identified as Pirnie, allegedly leaving Target with a cart full of items without paying and then driving away in a white pickup truck. The witness called 911 and followed the pickup until it pulled into the gas station.

When officers responded, Pirnie jumped back in the pickup and attempted to flee but was stopped and detained by police. Officers then ran a records check on the pickup that came back as a rental car out of Las Vegas that was a month overdue; the rental agency was in the process of reporting the car stolen.

Culwick was also a passenger in the truck, along with a third individual, Darlien D. Munoz, of Las Vegas, Nevada, who police initially believed had nothing to do with the alleged crimes, but she was later charged with 13 third-degree felony offenses, including two counts of obtaining encoded card information, 10 counts of possessing finance card information to use and one count of possession of multiple identification documents.

Pirnie is scheduled to appear for sentencing Aug. 8, while the case involving the third accomplice, Munoz, is still pending with the courts.

