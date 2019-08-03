Officials say family of ‘King of Random’ has video of fatal paragliding crash

Grant Thompson photo courtesy of The King of Random Facebook, St. George News

ST. GEORGE (AP) — A Utah sheriff’s official says the creator of the YouTube channel “King of Random” shot video that showed his fatal paragliding crash and that it indicates the craft crashed quickly after its chute collapsed.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating the Monday death of 38-year-old Jonathan Grant Thompson, whose videos of experiments and hands-on tips have been watched over a billion times.

Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse told The Associated Press on Saturday that it appears a change of wind caused the paraglider’s chute to collapse and that Thompson tried to deploy a reserve chute but didn’t have time before plunging about 100 feet to the ground.

Crouse said Thompson never regained consciousness after crashing.

In 2010, Jonathan Grant Thompson started a YouTube channel, “The King of Random,” to help viewers explore “life through all kinds of life hacks, experiments, and random weekend projects.” In the last 9 years, Thompson’s channel amassed over 11 million subscribers and almost 2.5 billion views.

“The King of Random” Facebook page posted an official statement for its followers Tuesday:

It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments. Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random. Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.

Crouse said the video in question belongs to Thompson’s family and won’t be released by authorities.

Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

St. George News reporter Ryann Richardson contributed to this report.

