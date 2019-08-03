Thinking about one last summer vacation or making plans for fall? Book today with Red Rock Vacation Rentals

FEATURE — Even though August is right around the corner and back-to-school sales are starting to pop up wherever you look, it’s still not too late to squeeze in one last family vacation in Southern Utah. But before you sit down to make that reservation, maybe you should ask yourself, “Why book a run-of-the-mill hotel when you can experience 5-star luxury with all the amenities of home?”

Adam Legg of Red Rock Vacation Rentals told St. George News that they want to help you plan your vacation – or even just a “stay-cation.”

“Our sole focus at Red Rock is to ensure that each customer has the greatest travel experience that they can while they’re here in Southern Utah,” Legg said.

Red Rock Vacation Rentals has hundreds of rental properties available, and they can help you find the perfect place to match your family’s needs — from a cozy casita in Washington City to a full resort-style experience at a villa in Arcadia Vacation Resort in Santa Clara.

“Arcadia is the premier vacation resort down here,” Legg said. “No question.”

Arcadia Resort has a full clubhouse, an arcade room full of games, a craft room for the kids and a plethora of nightly activities, such as s’mores by the fire and poolside movies. Legg said the resort probably has the greatest pool setup in town, with a lazy river, huge water slide and multiple swimming pools with enough room for everyone to relax.

“It’s definitely the nicest one,” he said, but also noted that Red Rock manages properties in several vacation communities in Southern Utah that will have what customers are looking for — in locations Legg said their own families would want to vacation in.

“If you want to stay in a premier resort in Southern Utah, Red Rock’s your place to go.”

The Casitas at Sienna Hills are another good option that families will love, he said. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, trails and activities at the Washington City Community Center, the new community is fast becoming one of the area’s hottest vacation destinations.

Feel like taking a fun day trip? Zion National Park, just an hour drive from St. George, has some of the most spectacular views on the planet. The bird watching and wildlife lover’s paradise is home to 291 species of birds, including the endangered California Condor, and dozens of other animals, including ring-tailed cats, cliff-climbing desert bighorns, kangaroo rats and mule deer wandering along the trails.

In the mood for adventure? How about a day in Snow Canyon State Park. Whether you’re exploring the lava tubes or taking a bike ride down the canyon or a hike on its ancient, petrified sand dunes, the park is a popular spot among locals, with miles of beautiful desert landscape for the kids to play.

Red Rock’s expert reservation agents have the most experience and are ready to assist with ideas for your next vacation. Legg said through their partnerships with local businesses such as golf courses and the Tuacahn Center for the Arts, they are able to offer special rates and many other benefits that customers can only take advantage of by booking through them.

With Labor Day and the St. George Marathon right around the corner, Legg suggested that this year, instead of being spread apart in hotel rooms across town, consider reserving a five- or six-bedroom home and keep all your family and friends together.

“We have the best rates,” he said, adding that booking can be done with an agent directly or easily and securely on their website. “Call us with any questions or recommendations you may need. We’d love to help.”

Red Rock Vacation Rental travel experts can be reached at 435-703-9944. Call today and see for yourself why they have the best reputation and the best value for vacation rentals in Southern Utah.

