1 dead, 2 injured in head-on collision on I-15

The scene of a head-on crash in Iron County, Utah, Aug. 2, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Police have confirmed that one person was killed, and at least two were injured, in a collision on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said the two vehicles collided at mile marker 58 after one vehicle, which was traveling south on I 15, veered into the northbound lane around 2:50 p.m.

The driver of a gray Chevrolet pickup truck attempted to merge onto southbound Interstate 15 at the 200 North entrance in Cedar City. As the truck merged onto the freeway, the driver failed to see a silver Saturn passenger car that was already traveling in the lane, according to a press release issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Saturn veered to the left to avoid colliding with the truck, crashed into the median and went into the air. The front bumper of the vehicle was caught on the cable barrier, which caused the car to flip end over end and land in the northbound lanes on all four tires.

When the Saturn landed in the northbound lanes, a red Kia passenger car crashed into the side of it, fatally injuring a passenger in the front seat of the Saturn.

The driver of the Saturn was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia and a child passenger received minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was not injured, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. All vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.